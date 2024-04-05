Cerritos

CHP officer-involved shooting near Cerritos mall

It's not clear whether shoppers and stores at the mall would be affected by the investigation.

By Karla Rendon

An investigation is underway after officers with the California Highway Patrol were involved in a shooting Friday near a popular shopping plaza in Cerritos.

Authorities responded to the Los Cerritos Center shortly before 4 p.m. for reasons undisclosed to the public.

As a result of the investigation, the California Highway Patrol has taken over the case.

No injuries were immediately reported. The CHP did not immediately say if any arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Officials did not say if the investigation would shut down the mall or how the case would affect shoppers.

Details on what led up to the investigation were not immediately clear.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Cerritos
