CHP Arrests Driver of Suspected Stolen Vehicle After Pursuit on 5 Freeway

By Briana Trujillo

NBCLA

The California Highway Patrol arrested the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle after a pursuit on the 5 Freeway Saturday night, the CHP said.

Gil Leyvas in Newschopper4 Bravo was over the pursuit at around 9:30 p.m. when it was traveling southbound in the city of Commerce.

Just ten minutes later, officials stopped the car with a pit-maneuver in Downey. The driver came out with his hands up but then took off running, jumping over a barrier and knocking things onto the ground in what looked like an attempt to evade capture.

When he turned onto a street with one officer on his tail, another officer came running toward him and cut the suspect off. He was tackled, apprehended and arrested.

