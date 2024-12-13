Get into the Christmas spirit at these 2024 Toy Drives 

Christmas is less than two weeks away, and the spirit of giving is moving full steam ahead.
People across Southern California can spread a little extra joy for the 2024 holiday season by participating in some of these local toy drives.
Children’s Fund’s 36th Celebration of Giving Toy Drive
- The Children’s Fund is accepting online, in-person and monetary donations until Dec. 14.
- Online donations can be made by shopping from the organization’s Amazon wishlists and shipping items to Children's Fund at 348 W. Hospitality Lane, #110, San Bernardino.
- Gifts can be delivered to San Bernardino County HSS Warehouse 1140 East Cooley Ave through Dec. 18 by appointment.
- A form for monetary donations can be found on their site.
Disney Ultimate Toy Drive
- In-person donation locations are at participating Disney Store locations and Anaheim’s Downtown Disney.
- Online donations will run through Dec. 24, but in-person donations will be accepted until Dec. 13
Spark of Love
- The LA County Fire Department announced the return of its annual Spark of Love
- To participate, bring unwrapped toys and sports equipment to a local fire station or donate online.
- Donations will be accepted until Dec. 24.
Long Beach Police Department Toy Patrol
- Families who receive gifts through Toy Patrol are Long Beach families that officers have come into contact with while on duty.
- Donations will be accepted through Dec. 15 at participating locations listed on the site.
Operation Santa Claus & Senior Santa and Friends
- Operation Santa Claus is a month-long donation program dedicated to providing new gifts and toys to children in foster care in Orange County, California.
- Senior Santa and Friends focuses on providing new gifts, household appliances, clothing, nutritional supplements, and special requested items to low-income or severely disabled adults
- Online donations to Operation Santa Claus can be made here, while donations to Senior Santa and Friends can be made here.
- In-person donations are available by appointment at operationsantaclaus@ssa.ocgov.com or senior.santa@ssa.ocgov.com.
BOMA/Greater LA Annual Toy Drive
- BOMA and Greater LA are accepting drive-by collection bin donations until Dec. 13.
- A Volunteer Sort Day will be hosted on Dec. 14 at 2121 Ave. of the Stars from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
MarioChelada Christmas Party
- MarioChelada – Access Hollywood star Mario Lopez’s michelada brand – will host a toy drive supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Anaheim.
- Entrance is free with the donation of an unwrapped gift.
- The party starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Magdalena Kitchen & Bar at 2100 E Katella Ave #104, Anaheim, CA 92806
Comedy Show and Toy Drive
- Temple Grounds in Echo Park will host a stand-up comedy show and toy drive to support local families in need on Dec. 19 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Temple Grounds at 1650 West Temple Street in Los Angeles.
- Entry is $20 or $10 and an unwrapped gift
- Headliners include Johnny Roque and Jeremy Talamantes