Christmas ‘Grinch' Steals Trailer Full of Toys for Kids in Need

A real-life Christmas Grinch made off with a trailer in the Inland Empire full of toys and gifts for children in need.

The trailer called "Santa’s Sleigh" is gone, leaving organizers heartbroken.

"I'm trying to be strong but it's very difficult," said Maria Vasquez, founder of Christmas in the Classroom. "Somebody took it. I knew right away it was missing. I thought I was going to pass out. It was so heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking because it's something for children, not me, it's for the children.

There are still some toys in storage, and already people have been volunteering to help, but the trailer that was taken from a parking lot in Riverside has not been found.

It's schools like Fontana Unified School District's Dade elementary school that will suffer.

"Especially this year. It's been so difficult and to be able to have kids be able to pick up gifts and have a joyous Christmas is a blessing," said Dade Elementary's principal Bob Soriano.

With some extra help, and maybe a little luck finding Santa's Sleigh, Christmas in the Classroom will be able to deliver gifts this year.

"That's the joy it brings us as an organization and all the helpers. It's hard work but it's very satisfying to see the joy in the children's eyes," Vasquez said.