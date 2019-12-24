Christmas Storm Will Bring Rain and Snow to SoCal

A cold winter storm is on the way for Christmas across Southern California, bringing rain and snow to the region.

Christmas Day will see scattered rain showers during the day ahead of the main heavier band of rain. The main band will arrive Wednesday after 10 p.m., bringing rain and snow overnight into Thursday morning.

Travel on the day after Christmas will be a mess, especially through our mountain passes, the Grapevine and the Cajon Pass, and the high desert into the Inland Empire as rain and snow continue to fall Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Grapevine beginning Wednesday morning through Thursday morning with snow totals of 6 to 12 inches possible. Travel through the Grapevine will be difficult or impossible, and drivers are urged to stay off the roads or take alternate routes if possible.

Those that must be on the roads are asked to be prepared, pack plenty of patience and drive safely.

Winter Storm Watches for our local mountains begin Wednesday evening and last through late Thursday night.

High Desert residents will be waking up to snow over the desert floor Thursday.

This storm clears out Friday followed by a return to normal temperatures and sunshine over the weekend.

