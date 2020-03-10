Los Angeles

City Attorney Mike Feuer Running for Mayor of Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will be termed out in 2022.

By City News Service

Politician Mike Feuer
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Politician Mike Feuer attends the Brady Center’s Bear Awards Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

City Attorney Mike Feuer has become the first major candidate in the race to be Los Angeles' next mayor.

Feuer announced his candidacy for the 2022 mayoral election on Monday. He also created a fundraising committee.

The 61-year-old Democrat told the Los Angeles Times that homelessness and affordable housing would be among his top issues.

"Public service and helping people is at the core of who I am," Feuer said. "And I want to bring the values of service, integrity, standing up for people, changing the world, to the mayor's office."

The city's current mayor, Eric Garcetti, was reelected in 2017 to a 5 1/2-year term instead of the standard four years because of a change in election dates approved by voters in 2015.

Garcetti will be termed out in 2022.

Feuer has twice been elected city attorney, first in 2013 when he defeated incumbent Carmen Trutanich, then in 2017 after running unopposed. He ran for the office in 2001 and lost to Rocky Delgadillo.

Feuer served on the Los Angeles City Council from 1995 to 2001, and later served three two-year terms in the state Assembly.

Feuer graduated from Harvard. He is married to Superior Court Judge Gail Ruderman Feuer. They have two children.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

