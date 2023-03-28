City of El Monte Announces New Guaranteed Income Program

The City of El Monte has announced they will be launching a Guaranteed Income Program to help alleviate financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is looking to provide 125 eligible El Monte residents with $500 per month over the span of one year, that would total $6,000 in support. The program will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The application will be open until April 15 for residents to apply. They can be submitted online, in-person, or by mail.

"This is one of the most direct ways that we can deploy ARPA funds to the most vulnerable residents in our El Monte community," said Alma Martinez, El Monte City Manager in a statement. "We are proud to partner with the RAND Corporation, one of the most respected research organizations who will administer and evaluate the program."

Eligible participants must be:

Live within El Monte city limits

Be a single women female head of a household (no spouse/partner present)

El Monte residents with dependents under the age of 18

Have been impacted by the pandemic and can verify a household income at or below poverty level based on the 2023 U.S. Department of Commerce thresholds

Show a need for financial assistance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Submit documents verifying school enrollment, proof of residency, proof of income and a government issued ID

The city is also partnering with the RAND Corporation that will help assist and manage the program. The RAND Corporation will be in charge of recruitment, outreach, as well as promoting the program to the community. They will also be the ones reviewing the applications for eligibility, enrolling the selected participants and helping conduct the onboarding process.

"We look forward to joining the other cities in the United States that are using their resources to strive to make a difference in their communities by exploring new models of direct support to those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," Martinez said.

More information on the city's Guaranteed Income Program can be viewed here.