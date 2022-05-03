Tactical Alert Declared After LAPD Officer Injured by Protestors in DTLA

A citywide tactical alert was in effect Tuesday after a Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured while attempting to control a group of protesters near Pershing Square.

Officers were "facilitating a group of 250'' who were walking from Broadway and First Street, near Los Angeles City Hall, to Pershing Square just after 8:15 p.m., according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

The group of protesters began to take the intersection" once they reached Pershing Square, leading officers to attempt "to communicate, clear and provide dispersal order to the group," Moore said just after 9:05 p.m.

Moore said the group began throwing rocks and bottles at the LAPD officers, and one officer was injured.

Receiving update on protest @ Pershing Square. A segment of the group began to take the intersection. We attempted to communicate, clear and provide dispersal order to the group. Crowd began to throw rocks and bottles at ofcrs . We have one ofcr injured( Unk extent). https://t.co/nYMbwTUsxj — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) May 4, 2022

An ambulance was called to the scene, but authorities could not confirm the officer's condition.

Officers were attempting to get the group to disperse from the area as of about 9:20 p.m. No further details were immediately available.

Protests erupted nationwide after Politico obtained a draft of a Supreme Court opinion indicating abortion rights in the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision will be overturned this summer.