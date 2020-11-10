claremont

Claremont Woman Who Intentionally Ran Over and Killed Bicyclist Gets 16 Years in Prison

By City News Service

A woman was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in state prison for running over and killing a bicyclist in Claremont and trying to run over two other cyclists.

Sandra Marie Wicksted, 63, of Claremont, was sentenced immediately after pleading no contest to one count each of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon, along with two counts of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Wicksted was initially charged with murder for the Nov. 3, 2018, death of Leslie Pray, 54, of Claremont.

Pray died at the scene of the collision with Wicksted's 1996 Mercury Tracer in the 1900 block of Mills Avenue.

"Based on the investigation, it was determined that the driver intended to strike the bicyclist," Claremont police Lt. Eric Huizar said then.

Wicksted, who was treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries, was arrested soon afterward.

More than 100 people attended a candlelight vigil at the scene of the crash, where a so-called "ghost bike" painted white was left at the location as a memorial to Pray. Ghost bikes have become common markers of sites where cyclists have died in vehicle collisions.

