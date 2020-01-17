clear the shelters

This is Sombre, a Playful 10-Year-Old Dog With the Heart of a Puppy

Sombre is available for adoption at the East Valley Animal Shelter

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCLA

This is Sombre, a sweet 10-year-old girl who has the pep and energy of a puppy.

She's been part of several play groups at the East Valley Animal Shelter, and seems to get along with everyone. Playful Sombre walks nicely on a leash and even know a few basic commands.

Come meet her this weekend, when all six LA Animal Services shelters will have a Happy New Pet discount, providing reduced adoption fees for all dogs and cats.

ID: A1084723
East Valley Animal Shelter
14409 Vanowen St
Van Nuys, 91405
888-452-7381

