NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Clear The Shelters™ Adopt & Donate Campaign Returns for Eighth Consecutive Year

NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® pet adoption and donation campaign returns for the eighth consecutive year from August 1 to 31. During the month-long initiative, at least 70 animal shelters and nonprofit rescue organizations throughout Southern California are partnering with the stations to create awareness about pet adoptions and raise funds to support animal welfare. The initiative has resulted in tens of thousands of local adoptions since its inception in 2015.

“We are pleased to bring NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear The Shelters to Southern California for the eighth year and harness the collective power of our stations to drive public awareness surrounding pet adoption and help alleviate the impact on local animal shelters,” said Todd Mokhtari, President and General Manager of Telemundo 52 and NBC4.

This year’s Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partners Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site who will cover all transaction fees and direct 100 percent of donations to shelters and rescues in need. Viewers can donate to a participating shelter or rescue group by visiting the donation site at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

Virtual pet adoptions are returning through partner WeRescue which enables the public to locate adoptable pets in their area, submit adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app. The public is encouraged to check with local participating shelters before visiting as appointments may be required due to COVID-19 protocols.

The national sponsors are Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-based pet nutrition, and Zoetis, global animal health company. The Dodo, the leading animal and pet brand, will serve as an exclusive media partner for the sixth campaign. Subaru is also this year’s local sponsor in Southern California.

“Subaru is thrilled to be part of NBC4’s Clear The Shelters adoption drive to ensure thousands of pets in Southern California are placed in loving, forever homes,” said Eric Park, Subaru Marketing Manager for the LA Zone. “Subaru is more than a car company. We believe that all pets deserve a loving home, and through our Love Promise, we are committed to helping as many animals as possible and supporting hundreds of shelters across the country.”

Tune in to NBC4 daily throughout the campaign with updated reports and exclusive stories beginning with Today in LA from 4-7 a.m. featuring pets for adoption on the daily Dog Walk Planner and Pet of the Week on Fridays, followed by the newscasts at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m. In addition, the station will feature content on the NBCLA app and on streaming platforms Samsung, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Peacock as well as the station’s lifestyle show California Live.

Audiences can tune-in to Telemundo 52 throughout the campaign for pet-related stories and coverage across its Noticiero Telemundo 52 newscasts at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 12 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., during the station’s lifestyle and entertainment show Acceso Total, which airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m., and via its digital and on streaming platforms.

For more information and to find a participating shelter, visit NBCLA.com/CleartheShelters and Telemundo52.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues. Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCLA and @Telemundo52 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.