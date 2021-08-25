clear the shelters

Can't Adopt a Pet? Donate to Help Shelter Animals

NBC4 Clear the Shelters 2021 takes place August 23 to September 19

Children with adopted kitten

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation drive is happening now through September 19, 2021 across Southern California. More than 70 shelters and rescue groups are participating with thousands of animals ready for a forever home - find a location here.

For those unable to adopt a pet, Clear The Shelters also accepts online donations with fundraising partner Greater Good Charities to help provide food, supplies and medical care to tens of thousands of shelter pets. Donate by visiting Clearthesheltersfund.org.

