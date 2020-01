Mysterio is a sweet and easy going Australian shepherd mix with a gentle disposition.

And, those eyes.

Mysterio is available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

He loves going for walks, but is more than willing to just spend a few lazy hours around the house. This handsome 3-year-old chocolate-and-tan dog is looking for a new home for the new year.

ID: A487518

Mysterio is at the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA

Address: 361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

Phone: 626-792-7151