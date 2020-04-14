Closure of 5 Freeway in Burbank Area to Start April 25

Caltrans officials said Tuesday that a section of the Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank and Glendale areas will close for 36 hours starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

The closure is needed so crews can work on a project to demolish the Burbank Boulevard bridge over the freeway.

All lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed at the Ventura (134) Freeway near Griffith Park, while the southbound I-5 will be closed at the Hollywood (170) Freeway in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.

Signs will direct drivers to other routes. Caltrans advises motorists to use other freeways and to avoid the area on the weekend of April 25-26.

Ramps and freeway connectors will be open by 6 a.m. on Monday, April 27, or four hours after the full freeway closure ends. The schedule is subject to change for operational reasons.

The Burbank Boulevard bridge will be reconstructed as part of a Caltrans project that is adding I-5 carpool lanes in both directions. Caltrans also will realign the freeway at Burbank Boulevard to enhance safety.