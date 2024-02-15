Firefighters injured when pressurized tank on truck explodes in Wilmington

Firefighters were injured when a pressurized tank on a truck exploded Thursday morning on a street in Wilmington.

The explosion was reported at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Alameda Street. Details about the initial response that brought firefighters to the location near a truck yard next to a residential neighborhood were not immediately available.

Seven firefighters were injured with at least two hospitalized in critical condition. Other people were being assessed for injuries at the scene.

The explosion, possibly involving a compressed natural gas tank on a truck, left debris scattered in the street. Video from NewsChopper4 showed several fire engines at the scene and the wreckage of the burned truck near a rail crossing.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) is a fuel gas composed mainly of methane that is stored in hard pressurized containers.