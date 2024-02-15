Wilmington

Firefighters injured when pressurized tank on truck explodes in Wilmington

The powerful blast, possibly involving a compressed natural gas tank, destroyed the truck and left debris scattered on the street.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters were injured when a pressurized tank on a truck exploded Thursday morning on a street in Wilmington.

The explosion was reported at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Alameda Street. Details about the initial response that brought firefighters to the location near a truck yard next to a residential neighborhood were not immediately available.

Seven firefighters were injured with at least two hospitalized in critical condition. Other people were being assessed for injuries at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The explosion, possibly involving a compressed natural gas tank on a truck, left debris scattered in the street. Video from NewsChopper4 showed several fire engines at the scene and the wreckage of the burned truck near a rail crossing.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) is a fuel gas composed mainly of methane that is stored in hard pressurized containers.

This article tagged under:

WilmingtonLAFD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us