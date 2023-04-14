Coachella 2023 Lineup: Festival Kicks Off With Bad Bunny Friday

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival starts Friday with Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Becky G, Blondie and more, kicking off a hot desert weekend in Indio.

Musicians will set the stage as early as noon.

Bad Bunny is expected take the stage Friday night around 11:25 p.m. PST.

Living the dream out here pic.twitter.com/lICulLdo8j — Coachella (@coachella) April 14, 2023

Other Friday performers include Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Becky G, Pusha T, Doechii, Record Safari, Chemical Brothers, Metro Boomin, SG Lewis, YUNGBLUD, Malaa, Dombresky and Blondie among others.

South Korean girl group Blackpink will headline Saturday evening.

Rosalia, Charli XCX, 070 Shake, Marc Rebillet, Brn Luxxry, $uicideboy$, Labrinth, Earthgang, boygenius, Yung Lean and Umi, among others are expected to perform Saturday as well.

Frank Ocean will close out the weekend with a performance Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Other Sunday performers include Bjork, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, GloRilla, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Dominic Fike, Queens, Willow and Alex G.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s by Sunday, so concert-goers should stay hydrated.