Coachella Valley

Coachella Music Festival Announces 2023 Dates

General admission three-day tickets will be available starting at $549, including entrance to the venue and day parking lots for all three days. VIP three-day tickets start at $1,199.

By City News Service

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced Tuesday that next year's event will be held on the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23, with advance tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Lineup information for the popular music festival will be released at a later date.

General admission three-day tickets will be available starting at $549, including entrance to the venue and day parking lots for all three days. VIP three-day tickets start at $1,199.

TikTok May 13

TikToker Raises $230,000 for Uber Driver's Sick Daughter After Being Robbed at Coachella

stagecoach Apr 29

Stagecoach Country Music Festival Returns This Weekend. Here's What to Know

Coachella Valley Apr 29

Omicron Cases Spike in Coachella Valley After Music Festival

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Information about payment plans and other pass options can be found at www.Coachella.com/Fees.

The festival's ticketing platform is now powered exclusively by AXS, according to organizers, so attendees will need to create or update their AXS Coachella Fan accounts before purchasing their tickets.

The festival annually brings upward of 250,000 fans to the Empire Polo Club in Indio over its two weekends.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Coachella ValleyCoachella
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us