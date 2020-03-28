Riverside County

Coachella Valley COVID-19 Testing Site Moving to Indio

There is also a second testing site at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore.

By City News Service

Coachella Valley's drive-up COVID-19 testing site will be moved from Indian Wells to the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio starting Tuesday.

The current site at the Southwest Church has been in operation since March 17. Health care workers there handled more than 420 tests through Friday, and expected to conduct roughly 160 more tests on Saturday based on the scheduled appointments, according to county public health spokesman Jose Arballo.

The testing schedule will remain the same after the move: Tuesdays through Saturdays, "until supplies are exhausted or the community's needs have been met," Arballo said.

Area residents can be screened for symptoms and, if deemed eligible, can schedule an appointment to be tested by calling the toll-free number 800-945-6171.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in parking lots 5 and 5A off of Arabia Street, between Highway 111 and Doctor Carreon Boulevard.

A second testing location at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore has operated since March 19, with appointments being scheduled Sundays through Thursdays. Those looking to be tested at the Lake Elsinore location must live within a 50 mile radius of Riverside and can make appointments at the testing project's website, or by calling 800-945-6171.

The Lake Elsinore site has handled more than 900 tests, health officials said. In total, more than 3,000 people have been tested at the drive-up locations and Riverside University Health System clinics.

"Riverside University Health System officials are working on setting up a third site in the Riverside area that will serve as a second drive-up location for residents in the western region of Riverside County," Arballo said.

