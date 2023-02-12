 Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County

A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas.

The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:

-- Santa Clarita Valley, Tuesday to Friday;

-- Lancaster, Monday to Friday;

-- Mount Wilson, Monday to Friday;

-- San Gabriel, Tuesday to Thursday;

-- Pomona, Tuesday to Thursday;

-- Woodland Hills, Tuesday to Thursday;

-- Burbank, Wednesday to Thursday;

-- Downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday; and

-- Malibu, Thursday.

"Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside,'' said

Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County's health officer.

"There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.''