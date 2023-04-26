Woman Struck With Pistol, Pushed Into Car in Commerce Neighborhood

A woman was struck with a pistol and pushed into a car Tuesday in what authorities said was a possible kidnapping in Commerce.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday. The confrontation was reported at about 4:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Couts Avenue.

The woman was talking on her cell phone as she walked when a driver pulled into a nearby driveway. Security camera video showed the woman walking up the driveway of a home, then walking toward the car.

VIDEO: Woman is pistol-whipped and taken by force in #Commerce, now @LASDHQ is looking for her, the man seen in this surveillance video and his #Kia Rio. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/f6aZgcbttB — John Cádiz Klemack (@johnNBCLA) April 26, 2023

As she approached the passenger side, the man struck her before she was pushed into the passenger seat.

It was not immediately clear whether the man and woman know each other.

The man was wearing a white tank top, black shorts and blocks and white shoes with black socks. the woman wa wearing a black dress and sandals. The car was described as a 2016-2017 silver Kia Rio.

Details about the identities of the man and woman were not available. Anyone with information about this case, including their identities, were asked to call the department's Major Crimes Bureau at 213-229-1700. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.