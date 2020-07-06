Compton

Car-To-Car Shooting Injures Two Children, One Adult in Gardena

The shooting happened Sunday shortly after 11 p.m., while the driver with two children sat in their vehicle.

Two children and a man were shot Sunday night as they sat in a car in Gardena, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m., while the male driver with two kids sat in their vehicle near Compton Boulevard and San Pedro Street. Someone in another car began shooting at the victims' car, investigators said.

The mother of the two children was in a different car and reported the shooting to 911.

The two children were treated at the hospital and later released.

The man in the driver's seat, identified as they boyfriend of the mother of the children, is in extremely grave condition at Harbor UCLA.

A detailed description of the shooter and car were not immediately available.

