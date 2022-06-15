Congratulations to NBC4 Reporter Beverly White for YWCA-LA's Phenomenal Woman Award

On June 14, 2002, veteran reporter Beverly White received the YWCA Greater Los Angeles First Responder Phenomenal Woman Award for Outstanding Media Coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, held in Inglewood at YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium, was a star-studded affair honoring the many women and essential works across multiple industries who supported the community during the pandemic. White received an award for her excellence in journalism, reporting informative, compelling stories night after night as she continues every day to help the community get through these unprecedented times.

To watch White's reports, tune in to NBC4 at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. every weeknight and follow her breaking news on social media @BeverlyNBCLA. Learn more about her illustrious career here.

To learn more about the YWCA of Greater Los Angeles, visit here.