Construction project causes major traffic problems at LAX

By City News Service

The Los Angeles International Airport light in up gold and purple on Jan. 27, 2020, in honor of Kobe Bryant. Bryant died on January 26th when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter Gianna and seven other people crashed, killing all onboard.
Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport were experiencing major traffic delays Sunday due to a construction project.    

“Construction delays on EB and WB Century Blvd. have caused increased traffic congestion near LAX,” airport officials posted Sunday on X at 12:47 p.m. “LA Airport Police, LADOT and flaggers are onsite to aid with airport access. There may be impacts to some flight times. Please contact your carrier for up to date information.”

On Friday, officials said that to facilitate work for the airport's Automated People Mover, a temporary overnight closure of Century Boulevard's eastbound lanes between Sepulveda and Airport Boulevards and westbound lanes between Airport Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue would be implemented until 7 a.m. Sunday. However, they added that dates and times were subject to change.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the airport said: ”Normal traffic and lane configurations near LAX have resumed. Some flight times may be impacted due to previous traffic congestion. Please contact your carrier for up-to-date Information.''

