Corona Kindness: Share Your Local Stories

Lindsay Noon Sangiacomo

Kids across the country are sharing encouraging messages in chalk on the sidewalk as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Have you found or witnessed kindness in the time of coronavirus?

We're looking for stories of good deeds and kind acts in SoCal in the midst of a global healthy emergency: coronavirus.

From kids sharing encouraging messages in chalk on the sidewalk to neighbors turning the Free Little Libraries into free pantries for those who are struggling with financial hardship due to COVID-19, these are the stories we want to highlight.

Email your submissions (including photos and videos) to tips@nbcla.com with the subject line: #CoronaKindness.

