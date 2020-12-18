vaccine

Coronavirus Vaccine: Nurse Alice Answers Your Questions

View the live Q&A in the videoplayer below at 1 p.m. PST.

Win McNamee | Getty Images

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in California this week, clearing the way for essential healthcare workers and those most vulnerable in longterm care settings to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, there are still many questions surrounding this historic vaccination effort. With a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon for the general public, when will it be available to you? Is it free? What happens after you get vaccinated?

NBCLA medical contributor @asknursealice will answer all of the commonly asked vaccine questions Friday at 1 p.m.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 3 mins ago

COVID-19 Models Plot Dire Scenarios for California Hospitals: What to Know

coronavirus vaccine 2 hours ago

‘We're Getting Crushed': 6,000 LA County Hospital Workers to Be Vaccinated by Christmas

You can view the conversation in the video player above or on NBCLA's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

This article tagged under:

vaccinecoronavirusCOVID-19
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us