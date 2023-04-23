porter ranch

Coroner ID's 3-Year-Old Twin Who Drowned in Porter Ranch Swimming Pool

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The coroner's office on Sunday released the name of a 3-year-old boy pulled unresponsive from a backyard swimming pool in Porter Ranch with his twin brother and taken to a hospital, where he died and the other was listed in critical condition.

He was Kai Bernabe, the coroner's office said. The boys were initially reported to be 4-year-olds. 

Paramedics were sent to the 10000 block of Des Moines Avenue, just east of Tampa Avenue north of Devonshire Street, about 10:35 a.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department.

“As LAFD firefighter/dispatchers provided telephone CPR guidance, LAFD firefighter/paramedics quickly arrived to continue advanced life support, promptly transporting the pair -- one in grave condition, the other in critical condition -- and their parents to a regional Pediatric Trauma Center,” Brian Humphrey of the LAFD said in a statement. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said the gravely injured child, now identified as Kai Bernabe, died at the hospital, while the other was in critical condition. As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, there had been no update on that other boy's condition.

Police also responded to the scene to investigate how the boys wound up in the pool, but said there was no evidence of wrongdoing, describing the case as a “tragic accident.”

A city Crisis Response Team was sent to the scene to assist the family and neighbors.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Santa Clarita 3 hours ago

Road Rage Incident at Santa Clarita In-N-Out Drive-Thru Caught on Camera

LA Kings 3 hours ago

Oilers Turn the Tables on Kings, Win 5-4 in OT to Even Series at 2-2

“It is important to remind people who have a pool to do four things, especially with summer coming up,” Scott said. “First is to secure your pool with appropriate barriers; second is to designate a water watcher when children are swimming; third is, if a child is missing in the home, check the water first; and fourth is learn CPR.”

This article tagged under:

porter ranch
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us