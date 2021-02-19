San Pedro

Coroner Rules Death of Man Found at Base of San Pedro Cliff an Accident

By City News Service

Sunken City From Above
Willian Avila/KNBC-TV

The death of a Montebello man whose body was found at the base of a cliff in the San Pedro area has been listed as an accident, authorities said Friday.

Andres Marquez, 27, was found dead about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Paseo del Mar, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, the cause of Marquez's death was "multiple traumatic injuries,'' and the manner of death was listed as "accident.''

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

This article tagged under:

San Pedrosouth bay
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us