Coroner Rules Death of Man Found at Base of San Pedro Cliff an Accident

The death of a Montebello man whose body was found at the base of a cliff in the San Pedro area has been listed as an accident, authorities said Friday.

Andres Marquez, 27, was found dead about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Paseo del Mar, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, the cause of Marquez's death was "multiple traumatic injuries,'' and the manner of death was listed as "accident.''