Corvette Crashes Into Pool, Killing 2 People and Injuring Another in Chino

One person in the car died at the scene in the Chino neighborhood,.

By Oscar Flores

A Corvette crashed through a backyard and into a pool early Wednesday morning killing two people and seriously injuring another in Chino.

Traffic investigators say speed was a factor in the deadly crash. It happened at about 2:18 a.m. in the 3600 block of Alicia Way near East End Avenue.

Authorities say the driver was unable to make a turn due to excessive speeds resulting in the vehicle hitting a center median, going airborne, and over a backyard hedge bordering a home before landing in a swimming pool.

All three people inside the car were ejected, according to the Chino Police Department. A 21-year-old woman died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital.

A 27-year-old man later died at the hospital and a 23-year-old woman remains in serious condition, police said. Authorities have not released the identities of the driver and passengers.

The intersection was shut down for the investigation. No further details were immediately known.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is asked to call Chino police officer Ziggy Azarcon at 909-334-3159 or email zazarcon@chinopd.org.

