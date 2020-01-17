Corvette Crashes Into Airport Fence, One Hospitalized

A Corvette crashed through a fence along the western boundary of the Hollywood Burbank Airport tonight, sending at least one person to a hospital.

The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. on Vineland Avenue, just south of Sherman Way, and took out about 25 feet of fence, according to Lucy M.

Burghdorf, Hollywood Burbank Airport's director, public affairs and communications.

Two people were in the vehicle and one person was taken to a hospital,

Burghdorf said. One person was seriously injured and may have been killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.