Councilman Buscaino Joins LA Area Students On Marathon Run This Weekend

Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino Saturday morning participated in a marathon organized for about 2,500 students and teachers by the youth mentoring nonprofit Students Run L.A.

Buscaino's 26.2-mile route began in Long Beach at the intersection of East Ocean Boulevard and 54th Place, where he joined 25 students from Dodson Middle School and Port of Los Angeles High School.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

His route is one of many that will be completed Saturday and Sunday by groups of students, representing more than 170 schools, on predetermined courses with a start and finish line all over Greater Los Angeles, according to Students Run L.A. Students and their volunteer teacher-leaders have been training since September and have completed six previous races, each with an increasing distance.

The pandemic meant the first school experience many kindergartners would have would be online and at home, so their teachers looked for ways to make them feel like part of their school community. Kim Baldonado reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on March 19, 2021.

Students Run L.A. is a nonprofit that seeks to help underserved students in Los Angeles through training for and completion of the Los Angeles Marathon and experiencing the benefits of goal-setting, character development, adult mentoring and improved health.

“Through this life-changing experience, students discover their best selves and learn how to make plans for the future,” Students Run L.A. says about the event on its website.