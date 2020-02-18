Couple Falls From 3rd-Story Window During Reported Fight, Woman Dies

A couple who reportedly were fighting fell through a third-story window of a Garden Grove home, killing the woman and critically injuring the man, authorities said Tuesday.

Police were called at 9:21 p.m. Monday to a home in the 10800 block of Lotus Drive, Garden Grove police Lt. Rich Burillo said.

The initial call was about a man and woman who were fighting, Burillo said.

"When officers arrived on scene they discovered a female and male adult on the ground of a side yard with multiple injuries to their body and facial area," Burillo said. "It appeared both subjects fell from a window located on the third story of a three-level residential home."

The 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics took the 45-year-old man to a hospital in very critical condition, Lt. Carl Whitney said. Their names have not been released.

The two, who were dating, somehow both got up on the roof of a house, where the man had been renting a room for the past four months or so, Whitney said.

One of his roommates heard the couple arguing in the house and then a few minutes later "heard a thump of them hitting the ground in a side yard," Whitney said.

The two accessed the roof of the three-story home from a window and fell about 25 to 30 feet, Whitney said.

"We don't know if one went out on the roof to harm himself or was up there for some other reason and they both went over by accident or it was intentional," Whitney said.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation was asked to call Garden Grove detectives at 714-741-5800.