Couple Robbed Outside Upland Home After Being Followed Home From Hollywood

Police are looking for the robbers who followed a couple home, held them at gun-point and tazed one of the victims, after he refused to give up his car.

The early morning attack outside of the couple’s home was all caught on camera.

Police believe this couple was followed nearly 50 miles into a community in Upland.

This is video captured by a neighbor’s home-security camera.

A couple pulling into their drive way, near north 23rd street in Upland early Sunday morning.

The driver gets out of the car, walks around to open his fiance’s door when three men are seen running toward him.

Police say one suspect was holding a gun, demanding jewelry, money, and their car.

When he refused he was tased, according to sergeant Anthony Kabayan.

“They ended up getting one of the victims’ watches. we believe it’s a Rolex and worth 18,000 dollars,” Kabayan.

Sergeant Kabayan says that watch may have been what caught the suspect’s eye.

He believes the pair followed home from the high-light room in Hollywood, which he describes as a high-end bar.

The suspects made the nearly 50 mile trek to Upland.

Two of the suspect cars caught on-camera appear to be a white, newer model Ford Mustang and a white newer model Mercedes.

It’s the first ‘follow-home’ case Kabayan says he’s aware of in the inland empire.

LAPD, on the other hand, say their detectives are investigating at least 110 similar incidents in their jurisdiction.

Kabayan is warning people to be vigilant.

“When you get home it’s always a good idea to take a look around, have good lighting, see if someone is approaching you so you have time to react,” Kabayan said.

Another tip is if you think you’re being followed, drive to your nearest police department and call police.

Anyone with information on this latest incident is asked to call the Upland police department.