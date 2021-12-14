COVID-19 Vaccination Deadline Nears for LA City Employees

The city of Los Angeles said 43,809 of its employees, or about 79% of its workforce in all departments, were now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, leaving about 11,600 workers who are seeking religious or medical exemptions from the mandate, have received a first dose, or who have refused to register in the city's vaccination compliance program.

Some 2,712 employees have been placed on some type of leave for failing to register for the program, Mayor Eric Garcetti's office told the NBC4 I-Team this week.

The city's vaccine mandate requires employees to be fully vaccinated or to have applied for an exemption by Dec. 18.

The number of workers placed on leave includes 6 police and 97 fire department employees who have entered a disciplinary process that could lead to termination, a city hall official said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday he believed the vaccination rate at the police department had likely plateaued, with only seven employees receiving a first dose in the last week.

"So we have somewhat topped out at about 80% of the organization, four out of five, being vaccinated," Moore said.

A department spokesman said there were 2,512 LAPD employees who remain unvaccinated, though there have been more than 3,000 requests for vaccine exemptions. Moore explained that's because some employees have requested both types of exemptions.

About 340 fire employees have requested exemptions.

Unvaccinated employees are considered in compliance if they've requested an exemption, though decisions about whether or not they will be granted may be weeks away. Until then unvaccinated employees are required to be tested for COVID twice a week.