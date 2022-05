One person was killed in a crash early Friday morning on the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area.

The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. near the Century Boulevard exit. The location on the northbound side of the freeway is east of Los Angeles International Airport.

Details about the person killed and what led to the crash were not immediately avaialble.

Lanes were closed for the crash investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.