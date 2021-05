A fire burned through the roof of a commercial building in Compton Wednesday morning, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within about an hour.

The fire was reported about 5:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Alondra Boulevard. It appeared the building housed a laundry mat and a small market.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.