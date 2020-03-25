Crime Drops as LA Stays Home to Combat Coronavirus

As people heed stay-at-home orders issued in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the number of crimes committed in Los Angeles County has declined, officials said Wednesday.

"We took a pulse of the overall county crime numbers yesterday, and it was for violent crimes...a 10% drop and for overall crime throughout the county it was a 6% drop," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department has also reported a decrease in crime.

Crime is also down in Pasadena, according to Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian.

"Right now, like other cities, we are seeing less crime. But we take into consideration that a lot of businesses, schools and restaurants are closed down and people are staying at home and looking out for each other," Derderian told City News Service.

The reduction in crime rates may also be due to an increase in patrol, according to Derderian.

Moore said an increased number of LAPD officers are on the streets because of a switch to 12-hour shifts. Moore stressed that a 12-hour shift is longer for the officers involved.

"The 12-hour shift for an officer really means a 15- or 16-hour day at a minimum, because (of) time to travel to the workplace (and) prepare for the work shift," Moore said. "And when they work a solid 12, then they have to come back to the station dump their gear, and get ready to go home."

Some officers were being provided places to sleep at a police training facility at the end of their shifts, rather than going home, Moore said.