Crowds Gather in Downtown LA, Protesting for Gun Safety at March for Our Lives

Crowds of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, joining thousands marching in Washington D.C. and nationwide for increased gun control, after a series of horrifying mass shootings around the U.S.
Motivated by a fresh surge in mass shootings, from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, protestors say lawmakers must take note of shifting public opinion and finally enact sweeping reforms.
The LA rally is scheduled to take place in Grand Park outside City Hall from noon to 3 p.m.
March organizers asked that attendees bring signs, but not picket signs, along with their own water, sunblock, hats and snacks.
They also asked that protesters not block sidewalks or access to buildings, and stay out of the streets unless they have a permit to march there.
LA attendees join an estimated 450 other planned marches around the country, according to organizers, including other marches in these Southern California locations:
- Long Beach California 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Harvey Milk Park is located at 185 East 3rd Street
- Santa Monica California at 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Aero Theater is located at 1328 Montana Avenue
- Westwood California at 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. The UCLA Bruin Bear Statue, situated between Ackerman Student Union and the John Wooden Sports and Recreation Center in Westwood Plaza.
- Pasadena California at 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Pasadena City College, located at 1570 E Colorado Blvd
- Culver City California at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Veterans Park is located at 4117 Overland Avenue
- Manhattan Beach California at 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Manhattan Beach Pier is located at 2 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
- La Canada Flintridge California at 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Memorial Park is located at1301 Foothill Blvd, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
- Santa Clarita California at 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., at Valencia and Magic Mountain Parkway
- San Fernando Valley March For Our Lives Protests Saturday June 11 2022, in Encino California at 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., at Ventura Boulevard and Hayvenhurst
- Burbank California at 10:00 a.m, - 11:30 a.m., at Chandler Bike Path near Chandler & Mariposa
- Westlake Village California at 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., at The Promenade at 100 Promenade Way
- Palmdale California at 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., at Rancho Vista Blvd & 10th St West at 39605 10th St West
- Orange County March For Our Lives Protests Saturday June 11 2022, at Laguna Beach California at 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Main Beach is located at Pacific Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road at 107 S. Coast Highway
- San Clemente California at 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. San Clemente Library is located at 243 Avenida Del Mar
- Anaheim California at 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Pearson Park is located at 400 N Harbor Blvd
- Santa Ana California at 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Centennial Park is located at 3000 West Edinger Avenue
- Fullerton California 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Hillcrest Park is located at 1200 North Harbor Blvd