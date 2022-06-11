Crowds Gather in Downtown LA, Protesting for Gun Safety at March for Our Lives

Crowds of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, joining thousands marching in Washington D.C. and nationwide for increased gun control, after a series of horrifying mass shootings around the U.S.

Motivated by a fresh surge in mass shootings, from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, protestors say lawmakers must take note of shifting public opinion and finally enact sweeping reforms.

The LA rally is scheduled to take place in Grand Park outside City Hall from noon to 3 p.m.

March organizers asked that attendees bring signs, but not picket signs, along with their own water, sunblock, hats and snacks.

They also asked that protesters not block sidewalks or access to buildings, and stay out of the streets unless they have a permit to march there.

LA attendees join an estimated 450 other planned marches around the country, according to organizers, including other marches in these Southern California locations: