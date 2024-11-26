1 teen killed, another injured in a shooting in Cudahy

One person was killed and another left injured after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Cudahy.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. on the 4400 block of Clara Street.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a 17-year-old-boy was found dead on the street and another 15-year-old boy was found shot in the back of an apartment building.

The 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is now in surgery where detectives say he is in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said they are still very early on in their investigation.

Deputies were down the street when they heard gunshots themselves and drove to the area.

It is not yet clear how the teens are related or how they knew each other.

Deputies are interviewing witnesses in this neighborhood and tell NBC4 that they are trying to look for surveillance footage – that could help them figure out what happened.