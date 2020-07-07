Man Killed, Another Rescued From Burning Car in Fiery Culver City Crash

One person was killed and another was hospitalized following a fiery crash at an intersection in the Culver City area.

The crash was reported at about 5:20 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard, near Howard Hughes Parkway. One car was on fire and a second car had rolled over.

Debris was strewn across the road.

The man in the rolled over vehicle died at the scene. A man in the burning car on was already out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived.

Witnesses pulled the man to safety, according to police.

He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

Sepulveda Boulevard was closed at Centinela Avenue for the crash investigation.