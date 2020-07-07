Culver City

Man Killed, Another Rescued From Burning Car in Fiery Culver City Crash

Witnesses rescued one of the drivers from a burning car after the early morning crash.

By Staff Report

Aerial view of Culver City crash location.
NBCLA

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday July 7, 2020 in Culver City.

" data-ellipsis="false">

One person was killed and another was hospitalized following a fiery crash at an intersection in the Culver City area.

The crash was reported at about 5:20 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard, near Howard Hughes Parkway. One car was on fire and a second car had rolled over.

Debris was strewn across the road.

The man in the rolled over vehicle died at the scene. A man in the burning car on was already out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived.

Witnesses pulled the man to safety, according to police.

He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

Sepulveda Boulevard was closed at Centinela Avenue for the crash investigation. 

