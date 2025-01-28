Culver City police warn about phone scam artists impersonating officers

The Culver City Police Department warned the public Monday about phone scam artists impersonating its officers.

According to authorities, the scammers make calls that claim to appear to be directly from the police station. In some cases, the scammers may also use official language to make their victims believe them.

Police said the imposters may ask for personal information such as an address, social security number, and bank account information, among other personal information.

Authorities urge anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from the Culver City Police Department to hang up immediately and call 310-253-6208 to verify if the call is official.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

If you suspect you have been a victim of this scam, call the police.