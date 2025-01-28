Culver City

Culver City police warn about phone scam artists impersonating officers

According to authorities, the individuals make calls that claim to appear to be directly from the police station.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

The Culver City Police Department warned the public Monday about phone scam artists impersonating its officers.

According to authorities, the scammers make calls that claim to appear to be directly from the police station. In some cases, the scammers may also use official language to make their victims believe them.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Police said the imposters may ask for personal information such as an address, social security number, and bank account information, among other personal information.

Authorities urge anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from the Culver City Police Department to hang up immediately and call 310-253-6208 to verify if the call is official.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

If you suspect you have been a victim of this scam, call the police.

This article tagged under:

Culver City
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us