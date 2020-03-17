Stuck Inside? Check Out This Livestream of Adorable, Furry Animals

What to Know Helen Woodward Animal Center has a critter cam live stream on YouTube.

Livestream is Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parrots, guinea pigs, baby goats, puppies and kittens are some of the critters on the cam.

In a time where people are self-quarantining and actively seeking ways to stay entertained, Helen Woodward Animal Center has a unique and adorable solution: a critter cam.

The animal center in San Diego closed its doors to on-site humane education programs until April 6 but are still looking for ways to cheer up those stuck at home.

"The enormous growth of adoptions is based on the undeniable way pets create a happier, more loving home. With this in mind, Helen Woodward Animal Center is dedicating this time to bringing the gifts of animals into the homes of friends, supporters, and animal-lovers struggling with social distancing," the center said.

Being cooped up got you down? Tune in to our live #CritterCam for adoptable pets & Education Animal Ambassadors sure to make you smile! #COVID19 https://t.co/Ga7PIKdiaU — Helen Woodward (@HWAC) March 16, 2020

Like this center, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control closed all of its Animal Care Centers to the public.

You can view the livestream Monday though Friday at these times:

Rabbits: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Puppies/dogs: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Guinea pigs: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Kittens/cats: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Parrots: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Baby goats/rabbits: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

*Schedule is subject to change due to animal health and availability