Cutler, Cavallari List Mansion in Nashville for Nearly $8 Million

Thursday, Jul 12, 2018

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari have reportedly listed their Nashville mansion for $8 million.

The has been the setting for several scenes in Cavallari's new reality show "Very Cavallari," which premiered Sunday.

According to the listing, the 19,983-square-foot "Mediterranean influenced villa" was built in 2007. It features an owner's suite, a yoga room, a basement theater with a massive bar and an infrared steam sauna and safe room.

Take a look inside below.
