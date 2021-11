Water gushed from a sheared fire hydrant Tuesday after it was struck by a tree trimming crew's truck in a West Los Angeles neighborhood.

Water soared about 50 feet in the air after the truck backed into the hydrant in the 2100 block of Beverly Glen Boulevard. No serious injuries were reported.

The damaged hydrant was reported at about 11 a.m.

Fire officials said the correct valve must be located before water can be shut off. A Department of Water and Power crew responded to the site.