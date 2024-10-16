Day of the Dead 2024

Come celebrate the Day of the Dead with NBC4 and Telemundo 52 this Sunday, October 20th at the Dia de los Muertos LA parade, an event for the entire family where the memory of our loved ones will be remembered and honored.

The parade begins at 7 pm and will start at L.A City Hall on Spring Street. Meteorologists Melissa Magee from NBC 4 and Michelle Trujillo from Telemundo 52 will be riding along in the parade.

We hope to see you there!