Deputies Hunt for Missing Children

Authorities on Sunday are seeking the public's help in locating two children abducted from the County USC Medical Center by a man believed to be their biological father.

Anyssa Cortez, 14, is described as a Hispanic girl with black-hair and brown eyes, who stands 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 106 pounds.

Christopher D. Cortez, 12, is a Hispanic boy with black-hair and brown eyes, who is also 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 147 pounds.

Anyssa Cortez was last seen wearing a dark green tank top and white shorts with red polka dots, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Christopher D. Cortez was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweat pants, and black and white sandals, Koerner said.

Deputies want to speak with their biological father, Christopher C. Cortez, 38, who is said to be Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs about 185 lbs.

Investigators say a dark colored SUV was used for the abductions.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Detective Gentner 562-522-2574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).