Deputies in Standoff With Suspect After Car Chase to Paramount Area

Deputies Thursday chased a car occupied by a reported arson suspect from the Lakewood area to the Paramount area, where the vehicle stopped in a residential neighborhood and a standoff ensued.
The chase led to the area of San Jose Avenue and Myrrh Street, where the car stopped about 8 a.m. on a narrow roadway with a number of patrol vehicles behind it.
At one point, a small fire could be seen inside the car, and deputies approached the vehicle and deployed a fire extinguisher into it, apparently dousing the flames.
The suspect remained inside the car, however, and the standoff was continuing about an hour afterward.
