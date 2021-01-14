Deputies in Standoff With Suspect After Car Chase to Paramount Area

Deputies Thursday chased a car occupied by a reported arson suspect from the Lakewood area to the Paramount area, where the vehicle stopped in a residential neighborhood and a standoff ensued.

The chase led to the area of San Jose Avenue and Myrrh Street, where the car stopped about 8 a.m. on a narrow roadway with a number of patrol vehicles behind it.

At one point, a small fire could be seen inside the car, and deputies approached the vehicle and deployed a fire extinguisher into it, apparently dousing the flames.

The suspect remained inside the car, however, and the standoff was continuing about an hour afterward.