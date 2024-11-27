Democratic candidate Derek Tran will become the next U.S. House representative for California's 45th Congressional District after Republican politician Michelle Steel conceded Wednesday.

Steel emailed her supporters, thanking them for allowing her to "(give) back to the country that welcomed" her.

"Everything is God’s will and, like all journeys, this one is ending for a new one to begin," Steel said.

NBC News also projected Tran will win the race as he was about 600 votes ahead Wednesday with 2,700 ballots still left to be counted.

Tran had declared victory Monday over the incumbent, saying his win is a "testament to the spirit and resilience of our community."

"As the son of Vietnamese refugees, I understand firsthand the journey and sacrifices many families in our district have made for a better life. My parents came to this country to escape oppression and pursue the American Dream, and their story reflects the journey of so many here in Southern California," Tran said in a statement.

The race for one of the most competitive districts in the nation ended in an upset as Tran, a former lawyer and political newcomer, will force Steel, who has held many influential positions over the years, including on the Orange County Board of Supervisors and California State Board of Equalization, out of office.

During the March primary, Steel faced four Democratic hopefuls, including Tran, who built his platform surrounding pro-choice, increased educational spending, increased access to health care and increased gun-safety policies.

Tran, the son of Vietnamese refugees, campaigned heavily to garner support from the Asian American community in Orange County as the region has the largest Vietnamese American constituency in the nation.

“This district was carved out for the Vietnamese Americans,” Tran said during the campaign. “In the 49 years since the fall of Saigon, they have not had representation at the national level.”

Steel, a Korean American immigrant, sought a third term in office with the goals of increasing police spending and lowering taxes.

In Congress, Steel has been outspoken in resistance to tax increases and says she stands strongly with Israel in its war with Hamas. “As our greatest ally in the Middle East, the United States must always stand with Israel,” said said in a recent email. She has advocated for more police funding and spotlighted her efforts on domestic violence and sexual abuse.

District 45 encompasses parts of Orange and Los Angeles counties, including Garden Grove, Westminster, Buena Park and Artesia, with Asian Americans being the largest group in the district.

In a campaign marked by its nasty tone, each candidate has accused the other of unethical conduct. The race will be watched nationally for hints about Asian American voters’ preferences.