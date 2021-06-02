‘Despicable Me' Minion Gets an Eyeful of Smoke From Universal City Fire

An eerie cloud of smoke drifted over the one-eyed ‘Despicable Me’ minion that overlooks Universal City when a fire broke out early Wednesday at the Universal Studios theme park lot.
The small fire burned at a parking garage on the upper lot located up the hill from Lankershim Boulevard near the 101 Freeway. The fire was quickly extinguished after midnight.
No injuries were reported. Details about a cause were not immediately available.
The park is home to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, inspired by the animated movie characters.