‘Despicable Me' Minion Gets an Eyeful of Smoke From Universal City Fire

An eerie cloud of smoke drifted over the one-eyed ‘Despicable Me’ minion that overlooks Universal City when a fire broke out early Wednesday at the Universal Studios theme park lot.

The small fire burned at a parking garage on the upper lot located up the hill from Lankershim Boulevard near the 101 Freeway. The fire was quickly extinguished after midnight.

No injuries were reported. Details about a cause were not immediately available.

The park is home to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, inspired by the animated movie characters.