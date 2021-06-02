Universal Studios

‘Despicable Me' Minion Gets an Eyeful of Smoke From Universal City Fire

A fire burned after midnight at the Universal Studios lot, casting smoke over the familiar 'Despicable Me' minion that overlooks the theme park.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

An eerie cloud of smoke drifted over the one-eyed ‘Despicable Me’ minion that overlooks Universal City when a fire broke out early Wednesday at the Universal Studios theme park lot. 

The small fire burned at a parking garage on the upper lot located up the hill from Lankershim Boulevard near the 101 Freeway. The fire was quickly extinguished after midnight.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

No injuries were reported. Details about a cause were not immediately available. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles County Fire Department 1 hour ago

Heartbroken Community and Colleagues Mourn Firefighter Killed at Fire Station

VENTURA COUNTY 2 hours ago

Ventura County Moves to Least Restrictive Yellow Tier

The park is home to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, inspired by the animated movie characters.

This article tagged under:

Universal Studios
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us