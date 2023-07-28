Video released Thursday shows the tense moments that led to a deadly confrontation between deputies and a man armed with a rifle in a Diamond Bar neighborhood.

The shooting unfolded after the man stabbed his mother, then fired rounds from his rifle into the air outside homes. Stunned neighbors, including several 911 callers, reported the frightening series of events to law enforcement on the afternoon of June 19.

In audio of a 911 call, the caller told a dispatcher that a man, identified later by authorities as 30-year-old Benjamin Chin, looked at him and raised his firearm.

"He looked at me in my vehicle and raised his gun, like pointed it towards me and pointed in the air and fired shots," the caller said.

"He pointed the rifle at you and he fired a shot in the air?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yes," the caller responded.

Deputies said Chin had just stabbed his 61-year-old mother in the back outside their home on Crooked Creek Drive. After the attack, Chin continued walking on Crooked Creek Drive near Diamond Bar Boulevard with the rifle. Security camera video from homes showed Chin on the sidewalk pass several houses wearing what appears to be a protective vest.

Deputies arrived at the scene of the stabbing and spoke with Chin's mother, who was later hospitalized due to her injuries. In the deputies' body-worn camera video, she can be heard begging them not to shoot her son.

Chin continued to walk away from deputies before a confrontation on Diamond Bar Boulevard. After several commands to drop the rifle, Chin began walking toward a car.

That's when deputies opened fire. Chin suffered three gunshot wounds to the upper body and later died at a hospital.

Investigators said Chin was carrying a loaded ghost gun rifle with loaded magazines, a knife and body armor.