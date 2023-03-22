Celebrity News

Dick Van Dyke, 97, Involved in Minor Crash in Malibu

Fans were concerned about Dick Van Dyke's health following reports of the minor crash.

By Heather Navarro

FILE - Actor Dick Van Dyke in Malibu, California, on May 6, 2021.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images (File)

Dick Van Dyke, the 97-year-old award-winning actor and comedian, was involved in a very minor crash in Malibu, authorities confirmed to NBC News.

Van Dyke was involved in the minor wreck a week ago, on March 15, authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lost Hills-Malibu Station confirmed.

No details were provided in the single car wreck, but media reports suggest Van Dyke crashed into a gate.

LA County Fire responded and evaluated Van Dyke at the scene, and he did not suffer any significant injuries.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Authorities said the crash was not significant other than it involved Dick Van Dyke.

The TV legend is best known for his roles in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "Mary Poppins," "Diagnosis: Murder," and most recently the "Night at the Museum" franchise.

This article tagged under:

Celebrity NewsCaliforniaSouthern Californiamalibu
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us